A total lunar eclipse put on a stunning show in the skies Sunday, creating a haunting red effect and wowing observers — at least those who could see it.

That wasn’t the case for much of the Seattle area, where residents took to Twitter with the unique brand of sarcasm that a relentlessly cloudy, rainy spring engenders.

Live look at the lunar eclipse in Seattle: pic.twitter.com/v7sgXMhHFG — Tony, tired and exhausted (@SeaTonez84) May 16, 2022

Hope everyone likes my photo of the lunar eclipse pic.twitter.com/ffuIh6Mkxv — Angry Seattle (@angryseattle) May 16, 2022

At least one resident, though, did manage to find a magical break in the clouds.

Last few minutes of lunar eclipse through some cloud breaks in Seattle. (composite of 2 photos, both 300mm zoom, f/6.3, ISO 200: clouds 1/13 sec, moon details 1/320 sec) pic.twitter.com/IvWu2yW1ge — B Fox (@bandrewfox) May 16, 2022

Advertising

Maybe the rest of us will be luckier next time. We’ll get another chance Nov. 7 and 8, when a total lunar eclipse will appear over Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean and North and South America.

The West Coast should have a particularly prime opportunity to view that event, with the entire lunar eclipse expected to appear in view over California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Idaho, according to NASA.

Information from the Bay Area News Group is included in this report.