A total lunar eclipse — an event where the Earth casts its shadow on the moon — graced skies around the world on Sunday, causing the moon to turn a haunting shade of red for an hour and a half.

The next such eclipse is expected to happen late on Nov. 7 and early on Nov. 8, when a total lunar eclipse will appear over Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean and North and South America.

The West Coast should have a particularly prime opportunity to view that event, with the entire lunar eclipse expected to appear in view over California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Idaho, according to NASA.

Bay Area News Group’s Jakob Rodgers contributed to this report.