DETROIT (AP) — A global engineering consulting firm is relocating its North American headquarters from the suburbs into Detroit.

Tata Technologies will bring about 150 jobs early next year from Novi, northwest of Detroit, to TechTown near Wayne State University.

Chief Executive Warren Harris said Friday that TechTown’s proximity to leading automotive, mobility and tech companies was one reason for the move. The company has 8,500 employees in offices around the world.

Mayor Mike Duggan said the company’s presence in the city will help “strengthen Detroit’s position as a leader in automotive technology and mobility.”

Tata Technologies is one of the latest companies to move operations into Detroit. On Thursday, Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co. began relocating members of its electric and autonomous vehicle business teams to a building in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood.