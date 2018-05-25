DETROIT (AP) — A global engineering consulting firm is relocating its North American headquarters from the suburbs into Detroit.
Tata Technologies will bring about 150 jobs early next year from Novi, northwest of Detroit, to TechTown near Wayne State University.
Chief Executive Warren Harris said Friday that TechTown’s proximity to leading automotive, mobility and tech companies was one reason for the move. The company has 8,500 employees in offices around the world.
Mayor Mike Duggan said the company’s presence in the city will help “strengthen Detroit’s position as a leader in automotive technology and mobility.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows VIEW
- Trump cancels summit with Kim; North Korea still wants talks VIEW
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Mauled in Montana woods, grizzly-bear researcher walks 2 miles with fractured skull for help
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
Tata Technologies is one of the latest companies to move operations into Detroit. On Thursday, Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co. began relocating members of its electric and autonomous vehicle business teams to a building in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood.