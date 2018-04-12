AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Energy Department plans to continue the contract of the company managing the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

The Aiken Standard reported The Energy Department said last week it expects to extend the contract of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions by one year through July 31, 2019.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions has managed the old nuclear weapons complex since 2008.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions got a 94 percent success rating for environmental work last year, which resulted in nearly $25 million for the company. It also received high marks for other work at the site.

SRNS is a Fluor-led company with partners Newport News Nuclear and Honeywell International.

