RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic candidate says she is now going to run for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District as an independent, saying too many Democrats have endorsed an opponent without getting to know her.

Helen Alli announced her withdrawal from the June 12 primary in an email to party officials Monday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Alli says her decision comes after several “hurdles,” including a news release from an opponent last week about being endorsed by current and former party chairs.

Alli pledged at a forum last month that she wouldn’t run as an independent if she lost the primary.

Alli was running against Abigail Spanberger and Dan Ward in the Democratic primary. They are trying to unseat GOP incumbent Rep. Dave Brat who is running for his third term this November.

