NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. (AP) — A woman accused of placing her newborn baby in a trash receptacle after giving birth in a gas station restroom in Pittsburgh is facing endangerment charges.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that misdemeanor child endangerment and reckless endangerment charges were filed Monday against 25-year-old Brittany Conway of Vandergrift.

Emergency responders were called to the station in North Belle Vernon in September 2016 for a report of a woman possibly having a miscarriage.

Authorities said a paramedic found a plastic bag in the trash receptacle and inside was a baby with umbilical cord and placenta attached. Officials said at the time that the baby was expected to survive.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Conway and a phone number for her couldn’t be found Monday.