MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A group of endangered North Atlantic Right whales have been seen feeding near the Cape Cod coast.

In weekend sightings that amazed sightseers and boaters, a pod of the endangered whales were seen spouting and coming up for air as they fed on krill.

The Patriot Ledger reports 30 whales were spotted a mile from the shore of Marshfield. One man with binoculars said he lost count of the whales.

The Marshfield harbormaster patrolled the waters to keep boats far from the snacking whales.

Right whales were hunted to near-extinction in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

___

Information from: The (Quincy, Mass.) Patriot Ledger, http://www.patriotledger.com