MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A group of endangered North Atlantic Right whales have been seen feeding near the Cape Cod coast.
In weekend sightings that amazed sightseers and boaters, a pod of the endangered whales were seen spouting and coming up for air as they fed on krill.
The Patriot Ledger reports 30 whales were spotted a mile from the shore of Marshfield. One man with binoculars said he lost count of the whales.
The Marshfield harbormaster patrolled the waters to keep boats far from the snacking whales.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
Right whales were hunted to near-extinction in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
___
Information from: The (Quincy, Mass.) Patriot Ledger, http://www.patriotledger.com