CLEWISTON, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther and her kitten have been struck and killed by a vehicle.
They’re the fifth and sixth fatal collisions this year, out of six total panther deaths.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of the 3-year-old female were collected in Hendry County Friday on a rural road near Clewiston, while the 5-month-old male kitten’s body was discovered in the same area the next day.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
