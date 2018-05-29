WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — The sighting of an endangered bee at a college campus in northeastern Illinois has inspired a survey of the flora and fauna in the area.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Loyola University Chicago student Kevin White spotted the rusty patched bumblebee last year at the ecology campus in Woodstock. Federal officials declared that species endangered earlier this year.

The BioBlitz survey documented more than 250 plants, animals and insects on the 98-acre (40-hectare) campus, which features various ecosystems such as savannah, woodlands and wetlands. More than 80 people participated in the Saturday event.

The rusty patched bumblebee wasn’t spotted during the survey. The Rev. Stephen Mitten is director of research at the ecology campus. He says it’s still early for the insects and that they’ll likely reappear on campus this summer.

