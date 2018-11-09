LONDON (AP) — It’s the end of an era for Britain’s Royal Air Force: Its only bomb disposal squadron is being disbanded, 75 years after it was formed to disarm unexploded German bombs.
An RAF spokesman said Friday there will be “no change to public safety” when the 5131 Bomb Disposal Squadron is phased out in April 2020.
RAF personnel with the bomb disposal unit will be given other positions with the air force. The British Army will take over its duties.
The storied squadron was formed in 1943 during World War II and made safe 176,000 weapons in its first two years.
Unexploded World War II bombs are still found occasionally, often leading to evacuations in neighborhoods where they are discovered.