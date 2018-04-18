CLAYCOMO, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri emergency medical technician has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for arranging to have an Uber bring a 15-year-old girl to a fire station where he worked and then having sex with her.
The Kansas City Star reports that 26-year-old Scott Pelc, of Kearney, was sentenced Tuesday for second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy.
Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White says Pelc contacted the girl through a mobile app called Whisper, made the Uber arrangements and then sneaked the teen into the Claycomo fire station.
After Pelc received a service call and left, the girl walked to a fast-food restaurant where she fell and injured her arm. Pelc was in the ambulance that responded to her 911 call. She eventually told her mother what happened.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com