“Investing in a teen girl is investing in 40-plus years of a productive future,” said Maryam Montague.

DOUAR LAADAM, Morocco — In a tiny Moroccan village on the outskirts of Marrakech, dozens of teenage girls wrapped up a session of after-school activities by shouting affirmations: “I am strong! I am smart! I am capable!” they cried out. “I am a leader! I am a feminist!”

Such a scene might be unremarkable in the West. But it is extraordinary for this Muslim-majority country in North Africa, especially in Douar Laadam, a poor, semirural village where many teenage girls drop out of school around puberty to marry and start families.

Maryam Montague — a former humanitarian aid worker turned hotelier, designer and self-described “social entrepreneur” — came up with the idea of giving these girls a voice through a program she created, Project Soar.

“No country can get ahead if it leaves 50 percent of its population behind. The future must be powered by strong women,” said Montague, an American expatriate who lives in Morocco. “Investing in a teen girl is investing in 40-plus years of a productive future.”

Project Soar offers girls academic support, empowerment coaching, health education, sports and arts classes. It’s free for the girls, but to take part, they must pledge to stay in school.

Montague funds the nonprofit program, in part, with a share of the proceeds from the boutique hotel she and her husband built on an 8-acre olive grove in Douar Laadam.

Project Soar also will benefit from some proceeds of Montague’s latest design enterprise — a new fashion line, Agent Girlpower. The small collection includes athleisure wear and jewelry inscribed with feminist messages in both Arabic and English.

The bilingual design was inspired, she said, by events in her homeland.

“The idea really crystallized in the wake of the election with the Muslim ban and the wall,” Montague said, referring to the 2016 U.S. presidential election. “I was frustrated and upset. I wanted to do Project Soar as the deep work of girls’ empowerment and Agent Girlpower was the outward feminist face.”

Since the program started in 2013 in Douar Laadam, Project Soar has expanded to 21 sites around Morocco, and some 475 girls have participated.

Montague has global ambitions. She adapted Project Soar’s curriculum into a scalable, replicable template for other developing countries and said that she recently made progress toward starting the first branch outside Morocco, in Uganda.

The program also receives funding from the U.S. government.

“We are impressed and inspired by the life-changing impact on individuals and communities that we have witnessed in our work with Maryam,” said Stephanie Miley, the chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Morocco. “Her energy, creativity and passion devoted to improving the world around us is demonstrated daily in her humanitarian and social entrepreneurship work, and has been a transformative power in the lives of these young women and girls.”

Montague, 52, is the daughter of an Iranian-born mother, and she was married to the American architect Chris Redecke in an Islamic wedding ceremony. The couple moved to the Moroccan capital, Rabat, in 2001 for her aid work.

She had a 25-year career as a humanitarian aid worker, including stints at the National Democratic Institute, an international nonprofit group. She worked on training women to run for office and prisoner rights among other issues.

By the time the couple reached Rabat, they were tiring of their nomadic lifestyle and Morocco felt like home.

“I felt this kinship with the country,” Montague said. “It was Western in a lot of ways, and there was a comfort level. It was a cultural fascination, the Islamic architecture and design that I had always loved,” she added. “We loved the weather, the food, the hospitality. It seemed like a perfect place.”

In 2006, the couple bought an olive grove roamed by peacocks in Douar Laadam with the Atlas Mountains rising in the distance. They chose the area because it was near the American School of Marrakech, where they would send their young son and daughter, now 18 and 16.

The decision to settle in Morocco preceded any ideas about a building a hotel, starting a socially responsible lifestyle brand or creating empowerment projects for local girls. But because they were expatriates buying productive Moroccan agricultural land, the Marrakech city council required them to set up an investment project.

That necessity gave birth to Peacock Pavilions, the hotel her husband designed and the couple built from the ground up.

While the hotel now looks like a romantic refuge, there were many struggles along the way. The couple was robbed several times. The contractor installed all the windows backward. They ran out of money, cashed out all of their retirement savings, took out more loans and borrowed from parents.

“My husband said at that point, ‘I think we might have made the biggest mistake of our lives.’ But I said I can see it in my mind’s eye.” They persisted.

As the hotel rose from the dusty olive grove, so did Montague’s reputation as a style maker.

In 2008, she began to document her journey in Morocco in a blog, “My Marrakech,” through which she gained attention as an expert on Moroccan design.

Peacock Pavilions became a favorite staging ground for international fashion and design magazine photo shoots. It also became a destination for wellness and lifestyle retreats, with its eight rooms often selling out to groups a year or more in advance.

She started a shop inside the hotel selling Moroccan carpets and textiles and eventually began to design her own line of homewares, clothing and jewelry.

Peacock Pavilions took four years to finish and the couple was in the red when it opened in 2010. It took a few years to turn a profit.

“As soon as we made money, we decided we wanted to be a social business,” Montague said. So, Project Soar was born.

It began as an informal community project to give back to the 350 families who lived in the village. The initial idea was to offer teenage girls an incentive to stay in school so they would postpone marriage and childbearing. In exchange for a commitment to continue their studies, the girls got access to after-school programs that otherwise didn’t exist in such villages.

Morocco’s enrollment rate for girls drops to 24 percent after ninth grade, according to World Bank figures from 2015. Girls who drop out are vulnerable to early marriage and early motherhood and typically do not look for jobs, Montague said. As is, women account for about 26 percent of the workforce in Morocco.

When Montague discovered that fewer than half the girls in the region passed an exam at the end of ninth grade that is required to move on to high school, Project Soar added tutoring to the program in subjects like English, French, math and physics.

This academic support has increased the passing rate for girls in Project Soar to 73 percent compared with the average passing rate of 44 percent for ninth grade girls in the Marrakech region, according to the U.S. Embassy in Morocco.

Douar Ladaam is a traditional village, and many mothers of girls in the program wear the all-covering niqab, which reveals only a woman’s eyes. According to questionnaires the girls in the program filled out, a majority of their mothers were teenagers when they married.

So it was no surprise that there was pushback against some of the program’s goals.

“This work is controversial,” Montague said. “I think of it as a quiet revolution, but a revolution nonetheless.”

Project Soar, which Montague hopes to have integrated into the curriculum of all Moroccan public schools, also helps teenage girls to cope with another significant hurdle. In Morocco, as in many developing countries, girls start to miss school around puberty because they cannot afford supplies for their menstrual period.

Though it is a highly sensitive topic, Project Soar distributes period kits and teaches girls how to manage menstruation.

“There is such a culture of shame,” Montague said.

A half-dozen Project Soar girls interviewed all said the program gave them confidence and helped them learn how to better express themselves and be their own advocates.

One of them, Khadija Satour, 15, was forbidden by her father from initially joining. But she went back a year later and pleaded with him, saying she really needed it, according to a program administrator, Wafaa Afkir. Other family members also lobbied the father and eventually he relented.

When Khadija first came around, she stuttered, sat in the back of the room and never talked about herself, Afkir said. Now, she is communicative and proud of what she has achieved.

“I now understand myself and know myself better and that made it easier to understand other people,” said Khadija, wearing a black-and-white dress with her short, curly hair uncovered. “Knowing myself was the biggest take-away of my empowerment journey,” she said, choking back tears.