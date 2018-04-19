HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state agency has issued new guidance warning employers they could be subject to penalties if they discriminate against job-seeking veterans with less-than-honorable discharges from the military.

The Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities says policies against hiring such veterans could be discriminatory because the military has issued so-called bad paper disproportionately to blacks and Latinos as well as service members who are gay or have mental health problems.

Cheryl Sharp, an agency deputy director, said at a news conference Thursday it wants veterans to be evaluated by employers case by case.

Advocates at the Veterans Legal Services Clinic at Yale Law School say Connecticut is the first state to take the position that discrimination based on discharge status can violate protections based on race, sexual orientation and disability.