The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say an employee who was shot during a robbery at a popular Atlanta restaurant has died.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Lisa Bender told news outlets that three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar in the West Midtown neighborhood as it was closing around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and tied up the employees with electrical tape. Bender says 29-year-old Chelsea Beller was forced upstairs to open a safe, and was then shot in the shoulder. She later died at a hospital.

No arrests have been made. Bender says investigators are following up on leads.

Flowers and candles were left outside the restaurant Sunday afternoon. The restaurant remains closed.

The Associated Press