PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — A contract worker for the state’s transportation department has been killed in a work zone on Interstate 95.

WWBT reports the man was hit by a car late Saturday morning while he worked on a stretch of highway in Prince George. They attribute the information to the Virginia State Police.

The contract worker died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

In a statement, the Virginia Department of Transportation says it’s working with law enforcers to help determine the cause of the crash and provide support for other workers.

Troopers are investigating the deadly Saturday crash.

Information from: WWBT-TV, http://www.wwbt.com/