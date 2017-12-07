JESSUP, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have charged two men with attempted murder in an attack on the employer of one of the men.

Howard County Police said in a news release Thursday that 20-year-old Malcolm Littlejohn and 48-year-old Eric Exum were arrested this week.

Investigators say Exum’s employer, 52-year-old Paul Albritton, drove Exum to a gas station in Jessup in October. Police say Albritton went into the store while Exum stayed in the car.

Authorities say when Albritton returned, Littlejohn hit him in the head with a two-by-four wooden board.

Detectives say Exum was in phone contact with Littlejohn before the attack, including a call shortly before Albritton was assaulted.

Police say Albritton is in a long-term care facility.

The public defender representing Exum and Littlejohn could not be reached for comment.