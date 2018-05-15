CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A health department says an employee at a restaurant in West Virginia has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

A Kanawha-Charleston Health Department news release says an O’Charley’s employee was diagnosed with hepatitis A. The health department says this is the third Kanawha County hepatitis A investigation involving a restaurant since a number of cases began to arise in February.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Wednesday that the employee worked during the infectious period of the disease, from April 27 to May 11. The employee didn’t work after the diagnosis, and the restaurant’s employees have received vaccinations.

The health department is recommending that those who consumed food or drinks from the restaurant during that time watch for symptoms of hepatitis A, which includes fever, nausea and vomiting.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.