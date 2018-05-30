WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — An employee of a Menards store in Watertown has been arrested for trying to abduct a young child.
Police say the attempted abduction of the 4-year-old child happened at the store Sunday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Tim Toomey says the 35-year-old Canby, Minnesota man grabbed the child and quickly walked away from the boy’s family. KSFY-TV reports the child’s father pursued the man to an employee break area where the employee released the boy.
Police were called and the employee was arrested on a possible charge of second-degree kidnapping. He’s currently being held on $20,000 cash bond.
___
Information from: KSFY-TV, http://www.ksfy.com