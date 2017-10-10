ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A 27-year-old Alexandria man has been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly patient at the hospital where he worked.
The Alexandria Police Department says the alleged incident happened Tuesday at a hospital in Alexandria.
The employee, Juantavies White, is accused of having sex with a patient who suffers from dementia.
WAFB-TV reports officials say another employee at the hospital witnessed the sexual act.
Further details have not been released.
White faces charges of first-degree rape. He’s being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center. It was unknown if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Information from: WAFB-TV, http://wafb.com