ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A 27-year-old Alexandria man has been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly patient at the hospital where he worked.

The Alexandria Police Department says the alleged incident happened Tuesday at a hospital in Alexandria.

The employee, Juantavies White, is accused of having sex with a patient who suffers from dementia.

WAFB-TV reports officials say another employee at the hospital witnessed the sexual act.

Further details have not been released.

White faces charges of first-degree rape. He’s being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center. It was unknown if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

