LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — The Empire State Winter Games are expanding.
A ski and snowboard rail jam with $8,000 in prize money, a winter bike competition and speed tubing for spectators are being added for the 38th edition of the games, which will be staged from Feb. 1-4. The competition is projected to draw a record-breaking 2,500 athletes and have an economic impact of $3.5 million.
An inaugural torch relay from Manhattan to Lake Placid and a re-imaged central village also are part of the expansion.
Community Bank remains a primary sponsor, along with New York state’s I LOVE NY agency, the Olympic Regional Development Authority and Titus Mountain.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- NHL? NBA? A look at what could happen now that Seattle approved KeyArena renovation VIEW
- 2 students wounded in shooting near Graham-Kapowsin High School
Venues are primarily centered in and around Lake Placid but also include Tupper Lake and Malone.