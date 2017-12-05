LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — The Empire State Winter Games are expanding.

A ski and snowboard rail jam with $8,000 in prize money, a winter bike competition and speed tubing for spectators are being added for the 38th edition of the games, which will be staged from Feb. 1-4. The competition is projected to draw a record-breaking 2,500 athletes and have an economic impact of $3.5 million.

An inaugural torch relay from Manhattan to Lake Placid and a re-imaged central village also are part of the expansion.

Community Bank remains a primary sponsor, along with New York state’s I LOVE NY agency, the Olympic Regional Development Authority and Titus Mountain.

Venues are primarily centered in and around Lake Placid but also include Tupper Lake and Malone.