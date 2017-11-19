ATLANTA (AP) — Two students from Georgia universities have been selected as Rhodes scholars in a class with the most ever African-Americans and transgender man chosen.

The Rhodes Trust announced Saturday that Chelsea Jackson and Calvin Runnels are among the 32 students selected to receive a scholarship to study at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Jackson is one of the 10 African-Americans who will receive financial support. The Lithonia, Georgia, native is a senior at Emory University majoring in political science and African American studies double major in Emory College of Arts and Sciences.

Runnels is the second transgender Rhodes scholar from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is a senior at the Georgia Institute of Technology pursuing a degree in biochemistry maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Jackson is Emory’s 20th student to receive a Rhodes scholarship.