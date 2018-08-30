LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Rossum is saying goodbye to “Shameless” after the show’s upcoming ninth season.
In an emotional Facebook post Thursday, Rossum said playing her complex character was a “gift” and called the past eight years the best of her life.
Showtime Networks programming chief Gary Levine said the network was saddened by Rossum’s decision to leave and praised her work as Fiona, daughter to William H. Macy’s dysfunctional patriarch, Frank.
In 2016, Rossum reportedly sought pay parity with fellow series star Macy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question
- Body found in fish tank in missing man's San Francisco home
- Florida GOP candidate warns not to 'monkey this up' by electing African American as governor
- Florida reels as red tide rolls on, killing wildlife, tourism, businesses
- New law to make California first state to end bail
Executive producer John Wells said work is underway on a season finale aimed at giving Rossum and her character a worthy send-off.
As the series continues, Wells said, the door will remain open for Rossum’s Fiona to visit or return home.
The ninth season of “Shameless” debuts Sept. 9.