DETROIT (AP) — Rapper Eminem is hosting a weekend pop-up event in Detroit featuring “mom’s spaghetti.”
The menu is a nod to lyrics of his hit “Lose Yourself,” and his 2002 movie “8 Mile” set in Detroit.
The pop-event is at the Shelter basement club and starts on Friday, the same day his new album “Revival” is expected to be released.
Last month, the rapper released a freestyle rap that took aim at President Donald Trump. Eminem focused on Trump’s campaign against NFL national anthem protests and derided the Republican president.
