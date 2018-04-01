FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — State biologists have issued an emergency order closing the wolf hunting and trapping season on state land along the Stampede Trail.
The Daily News-Miner reports that the Department of Fish and Game said Friday that “preliminary data indicate up to eight wolves have been taken this year in the area near the Stampede Trail.”
The department said the average area harvest, which includes land adjacent to the eastern boundary of Denali National Park and Preserve, has been about four wolves per year for the past five years.
Hunting season for wolves had been scheduled to run through April 15 and trapping season was to end April 30. The wolf season will remain open for hunters until Monday night and an additional week for trappers, until April 9.
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com