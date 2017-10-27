BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The only shelter for homeless men in Bismarck-Mandan has closed after 30 years, coinciding with the first snowflakes of the season this week.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Ruth Meiers Hospitality House closed Thursday. A sign posted on the facility’s entrance said residents were to evacuate by 7 a.m. or be charged with trespassing.

Advocates for the homeless lament the loss of what they consider an essential service for the community. Shelter residents questioned where they would go during the winter.

Interim executive director for Ruth Meiers, Steve Neu, says residents were made aware of the possible closure.

The facility opened in response to those in need of emergency shelter in 1987.

