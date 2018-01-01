CHICAGO (AP) — With frigid below-normal temperatures in much of the country, emergency management officials are offering safety tips for winter driving.

Cook County emergency management officials are advising drivers to keep winter kits in their cars. The kits should include a shovel, water, snack food, extra clothing, a first aid kit, a flashlight with extra batteries and matches and small candles.

They’re also advising motorists to make sure gas tanks always be kept at least half full and to tell someone where you’re going and the likely route you take.

If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle and only run the engine for 10 minutes an hour to conserve gas.