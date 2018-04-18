SHILOH, Ill. (AP) — A group of ducklings that fell into a storm drain in southwestern Illinois are safe because emergency responders did not duck their duties.

The rescue happened on Tuesday night outside Shiloh Middle School in Shiloh. According to media reports, police arrived at the scene after someone at a nearby track meet saw several ducklings fall into a storm drain.

Police officers along with firefighters from departments in Shiloh and O’Fallon managed to remove the grate and rescue the 11 ducklings.

The ducklings are now in the care of the Treehouse Wildlife Center in community of Dow.