TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An emergency medical care provider in Oklahoma has authorized a payment of $300,000 to settle a federal kickback lawsuit.

A lawsuit filed in January 2017 alleged that the Emergency Medical Services received $20 million in kickbacks from a former Texas contractor.

The Tulsa World reports that the EMSA Board of Trustees unanimously approved the settlement during a special meeting Monday.

Federal officials said in court filings last week that a settlement had been reached in principle with EMSA and its former president and CEO, Stephen Williamson.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Joseph Brown, whose Eastern District of Texas office brought the lawsuit, declined to comment to the newspaper on the settlement.

EMSA Trust Chairwoman Jan Slater says pretrial filings contain “clear evidence” that there never was any fraud.

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com