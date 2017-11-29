MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot woman accused of stealing more than $200,000 from her employer has been scheduled for trial Jan. 3.

Forty-four-year-old Nicole Kajune allegedly stole the money from More Properties LLC when she was employed there as property manager between September 2014 and October 2016, when she was fired.

The Minot Daily News reports that Kajune faces a felony theft charge that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

