SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Embattled former Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott has died.

Mary Corporan, the Ott family attorney and Ott’s ex-wife, confirmed that he died Thursday morning at a hospice facility in St. George from complications with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 66.

Ott served from 2001 until July when he placed under his family’s guardianship and resigned from office.

He was elected to a six-year term ending in 2020 and was receiving a salary of $150,000 as questions arose about his mental capacity. Friends and elected officials raised concerns that he was being manipulated by his staff.

County officials had no power to remove him from office but Ott’s family negotiated a deal for his resignation once his siblings were granted temporary guardianship.