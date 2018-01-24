CHICAGO (AP) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Chicago won’t abandon its values as a welcoming city to immigrants despite renewed pressure from the Justice Department to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Federal officials sent letters Wednesday to 23 jurisdictions warning the department could use subpoena power to force them to provide documents showing they aren’t withholding information about the immigration status of people in custody. The Justice Department has threatened to deny grant money from communities refusing to share such information.

Emanuel dismissed the letter as a “legal threat” and says the actions undermine public safety by “jeopardizing” community policing and driving a wedge between immigrant communities and authorities.

Emanuel, a onetime chief adviser to former President Barack Obama, was invited to a Wednesday White House meeting but declined to attend.

The jurisdictions include the state of Illinois.