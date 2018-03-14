The correspondence came as the Trump administration proposed extensive cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development (HUD), and his wife were directly involved in selecting a $31,000 custom mahogany dining-room set for his office, contrary to Carson’s claim that the decision was handled by subordinates, newly obtained documents show.

In an August email, the department’s administrative officer referred to “printouts of the furniture the secretary and Mrs. Carson picked out,” according to a 163-page cache of emails obtained by American Oversight, a watchdog group, under the Freedom of Information Act.

Carson’s wife, Candy Carson, played a central role in coordinating the redecoration of his office suite, down to scheduling an appointment with an interior decorator, reviewing photo boards of furniture choices and pressuring staff members to find more money for furnishings, according to the emails.

The correspondence came as the Trump administration proposed extensive cuts to the department. It also reveals that senior HUD staff members scrambled to figure out ways to reconcile Candy Carson’s demands for major upgrades to the outdated office suite with federal laws that prohibit expenditures of more than $5,000 on office furniture without congressional approval.

The emails contain vivid descriptions of the “wobbling” chairs and table. In one, a top HUD official, Sheila Greenwood, wrote that she feared one of the chairs might collapse under a visitor — which she described as a potential “embarrassment.”

At least one of Ben Carson’s predecessors — Shaun Donovan, who served under President Barack Obama — abandoned the idea of replacing the furniture when told it would exceed the statutory price limit, according to two former agency officials.

Last spring, HUD staff members and lawyers counseled Carson and his advisers against making any purchase of more than $5,000, regardless of the need.

But by summer, the emails show, there was an about-face coinciding with the reassignment of a senior staff member, Helen G. Foster, who has claimed in a whistleblower complaint that she refused to comply with Candy Carson’s request to “find the money” to fund a more lavish renovation.

In August, the department’s administrative officer, Aida Rodriguez, wrote to other department officials that a $24,666 quote for the dining-room table, chairs and hutch was “a very reasonable price, and the funds are available.”

Rodriguez also sent senior agency officials a detailed estimate of the dining-room set provided by a Baltimore-based vendor. It included $4,097 for the 12-foot mahogany table and base, $6,488 for the “Jefferson Sideboard” and more than $7,000 for 10 chairs.

For reasons that are not clear, about $7,000 in additional costs were added when the expense was logged in a federal procurement database in December.

Carson has said he was not aware of how expensive the dining-room set was and requested that the order be canceled after the purchase, which has prompted an investigation by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, it was revealed in news reports.