SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Newly released emails show how Utah Republican Attorney General Sean Reyes joined other GOP attorneys general to sign a letter fighting a proposed environmental investigation despite opposition from his own state regulators.
Emails about the 2014 episode obtained by the Wisconsin-based Center for Media and Democracy and provided to The Salt Lake Tribune offer a glimpse into Reyes’s decision-making.
The political arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association reached out to Reyes asking him to sign a letter related to whether hydraulic fracturing in Oklahoma was affecting the state’s water quality. It was led by then-Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who is now the Environmental Protection Agency administrator.
The state’s solicitor general called the effort “political, plain and simple.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
Reyes’ chief of staff Ric Cantrell disputed the notion that the emails show energy groups have influence over the office.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com