TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Years before Elvis Presley became the King of Rock and Roll, the story goes, he lived in a small house up a hill from his elementary school in northeastern Mississippi and played with other kids in a nearby field.
Fans now have a chance to buy that old home and land.
The white, wood-frame house and more than 16 acres (6 hectares) of adjoining property are part of an upcoming celebrity auction that includes everything from actress Marilyn Monroe’s dresses to Michael Jackson’s dark fedora.
The small house linked to Presley is located on a hill in Tupelo, Mississippi, and is a featured item in the sale set for Nov. 11.
The house is near a park that includes Presley’s birthplace and draws thousands of visitors annually to northeastern Mississippi.