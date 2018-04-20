Share story

By
The Associated Press

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Air Force says two bombers from the Ellsworth base debuted new cruise missiles during the mission in Syria last week.

The extended range missiles were launched by the B-1B Lancer bombers and struck the Barzeh Research and Development Center near Damascus on April 13.

The Rapid City Journal says the B-1s can carry up to 24 of the new missiles at a time. Each one costs about $1.4 million.

Three Syrian sites were bombed by the U.S. and its allies after the Syrian government reportedly conducted chemical attacks on its own people.

Joint Staff Director Lt. Gen Kenneth McKenzie says fighter planes provided protection for the bombers by accompanying them up to the missile launch point.

