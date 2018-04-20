ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Rural northeast Nevada cancer patients will have to travel to get radiation therapy after an Elko oncology center closes its doors next month.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports Elko County Board of Health Commissioner Cliff Eklund announced on Wednesday that the Northeastern Nevada Radiation Oncology Center will close May 30.

Eklund says the center had problems obtaining referrals.

Officials with the center say the company lost $10 million and treated about 140 patients in the three years it was open.

They say the center will remain open to complete treatment for all its current patients.

The building will be up for sale after the closure.

___

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com