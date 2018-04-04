ELKO, Nev. (AP) — An Elko man was sentenced to more than three years in prison after authorities say he brought a gun to school property and threatened to kill a student.
The Elko Daily Free Press reports 18-year-old Alexander Zamora was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to the felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
Zamora was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possessing a dangerous weapon on school property. These charges were dropped after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors in December.
According to court documents, Zamora went to Elko High School to meet friends in November. He later pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a student after a confrontation.
Zamora was not a student of the school.
___
Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com