ELKO, Nev. (AP) — An Elko man was sentenced to more than three years in prison after authorities say he brought a gun to school property and threatened to kill a student.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports 18-year-old Alexander Zamora was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to the felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Zamora was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possessing a dangerous weapon on school property. These charges were dropped after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors in December.

According to court documents, Zamora went to Elko High School to meet friends in November. He later pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a student after a confrontation.

Zamora was not a student of the school.

