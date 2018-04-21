OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — High water levels have shut down all public access sites to the Elkhorn River until further notice.
The Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District announced the closure of the public access sites on Friday. The sites included those at Elkhorn Crossing, West Maple Road and Graske Crossing.
District officials say campsites at Elkhorn Crossing will remain open.
The district plans to post updates on river access on its website at https://www.papionrd.org/ .
