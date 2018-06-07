HOLDEN, W.Va. (AP) — A group of elk transported from Arizona to West Virginia in March have been set free from their holding pen.
News outlets report the Division of Natural Resources released 46 elk on Tuesday in Logan County.
The elk had undergone a quarantine mandated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The quarantine ended on June 1 but the elk weren’t set free until the results from the final round of disease testing were known.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice had said three elk died of stress from summer heat, prolonged confinement and the testing procedure. Two of the three were pregnant. Three other recently born calves also died while awaiting release.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Missing woman, dead man found in storage facility in Alabama
Justice said wild elk like the ones caught in Arizona are more susceptible to stress.