PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a poacher who shot and killed a bull elk west of Silver Falls State Park.

Sgt. Kaipo Raiser says the animal was likely shot during Easter weekend. Its antlers were broken off at the bases and taken; the carcass was left to waste.

Turn-In-Poachers is offering a reward for information that leads to a conviction. The tip hotline is 800-452-7888.