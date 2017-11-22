GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — An elk hunter reported shooting a charging grizzly bear on the Rocky Mountain Front west of Augusta.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials say the hunter reported he surprised a grizzly bear Tuesday morning and that the bear continued to charge him even after he fired a warning shot.
The hunter said he thought he hit the bear with three shots. The bear turned and ran.
A grizzly bear specialist flew over the area later Tuesday but did not spot the bear. Game wardens continued to search on the ground Wednesday.
The U.S. Forest Service has posted warnings in the area.