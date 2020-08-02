When Liz Herring arrived at George Washington University as a freshman in 1966, she entered a capital city in the throes of the civil rights movement. Just three years after a quarter-million people had crowded the National Mall to hear the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Congress was debating civil rights legislation as violent protests continued across the country.

Yet, little of that political unrest reached Kappa Alpha Theta, the all-white sorority the future senator from Massachusetts would soon pledge.

The young Herring, who fought her mother to attend college away from her conservative hometown, went to rush parties and meetings, charity events and the annual “goat show,” a sketch comedy performance for all of the Greek organizations, where a master of ceremonies defended sororities as a “unifying force” for the school. No Black woman had ever been offered acceptance into any of the sororities on campus.

More than half a century later, the young college coed, who now goes by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, led the charge in Congress to require the Pentagon to rename bases that honor Confederate military leaders. She spent much of her time on the campaign trail during the Democratic primary campaign talking about the racial wealth gap and systemic discrimination, and proposing plans on housing, maternal mortality, child care and other issues, which had an explicit focus on racial justice.

She has emerged, according to activists and organizers, as one of the most racially progressive white politicians in the country.

She’s also the only white woman still under serious consideration to become Joe Biden’s running mate, at a time when some Democratic leaders are pushing for more racial representation on their ticket.

“She did the work and continues to do the work,” said Angela Peoples, director of Black Womxn For, who recently co-wrote an op-ed urging Biden to select Warren as his running mate over several Black women. “That’s the model that I would love to see other Democrats follow.”

In many ways, Warren’s evolution on issues of race is a preview of the journey many white liberals are on now. In the last decade, Democrats have been moving steadily to the left on racial equality and criminal justice. That shift became a leap after the death of George Floyd in police custody in May, with majorities of Democratic voters now expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Warren wasn’t always outspoken on the specific cause of racial justice. For much of her academic career and even after she entered politics, she remained most vocal on the central cause of her career, economic inequality as it affects all Americans.

Allies say her awakening traces the arc of much of her life, with the beginnings of a worldview coalescing when she was a student at Rutgers Law School in Newark, New Jersey, where racial unrest several years earlier had turned the institution into a hub of civil rights activism. As a law professor, her work on bankruptcy illuminated the systemic barriers Black Americans face and helped convince Warren that race was intimately intertwined with inequality. As a presidential candidate, she made tackling racial disparities a central part of her mission.

Some Black strategists and officials attribute Warren’s changing focus to political opportunism, saying she started speaking about racial justice only as she began expanding her national profile.

Warren declined to comment for this article.

Yet as Democrats cast their eyes toward winning back the White House, some activists see Warren’s journey — from a segregated high school in Oklahoma City to racial justice fighter — as a political template in a country that is shifting rapidly on issues of racial equity.

Not ‘One Person of Color’ Anywhere

As a student at Northwest Classen High School, Warren’s world was an overwhelmingly white one. Located in an affluent area of Oklahoma City, the school was an embodiment of the kind of segregation created by decades of discriminatory housing practices.

Of the thousands of students, only a handful were Black, according to former students and teachers. The first few Black faculty members, including Clara Luper, a noted local civil rights activist, wouldn’t arrive until two years after Warren graduated. In a speech years later, Luper recalled protests outside her classroom window and boys chanting racial slurs at her in the hall.

After Warren’s father lost his job, her family struggled to stay in the district so their children could attend the school, considered one of the academically strongest in the area. Friends described Warren as conservative at the time, and don’t recall spending much time discussing civil rights, even as protests, sit-ins and integration efforts roiled her still largely segregated city throughout her high school years.

Dr. Katrina Cochran, a childhood friend who would go on to become a psychologist, said that Warren had been deeply conscious of the stigma then associated with having a mother who worked outside the home and that she had displayed an interest in economic inequality that would define her career. But the topic of race didn’t often come up between the two girls.

“It was so clearly segregated,” Cochran said, of their high school. “I look back on it now, and there wasn’t one person of color that I recall anywhere, except in the janitorial or kitchen staff. That’s how we grew up.”

Warren eventually left Oklahoma City for George Washington University.

As an older cousin also had, a young Warren found her way into a sorority, pledging the Gamma Kappa chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta. The university had been officially desegregated in 1954, when it began admitting Black students, but the sororities on campus remained a bastion of discrimination.

Greek life on campus was sheltered and exclusionary, a culture reflected in the “goat show” that took place the year after Warren pledged her sorority. At the event that year, in another sorority’s performance, three students appeared onstage in KKK hoods in a skit they said was intended as political satire. Warren believes she did not attend the show, according to her staff, because her debate team was traveling to competitions out of state the same weekend.

In the spring of 1968, 200 students marched on campus to demand more rights for Black students. By that fall, Warren’s sorority was ordered by the university to insert a nondiscrimination clause in its bylaws. Warren would not be there to see those changes: In the fall of 1968, she married her high school boyfriend and transferred to the University of Houston.

‘That Was Liz’

A young Rutgers law student made his case to other members of the law review.

Shouldn’t the all-white organization include some students of color?

“It certainly hit me at that meeting that there wasn’t one person of color on the law review,” recalled Louis Raveson, the student who had broached the subject. “I thought and said to my colleagues, ‘This is not OK.’”

Raveson proposed reserving some spots for nonwhite members. “I recall very clearly there was only one person who supported that,” he said. “And that was Liz.”

By the time Warren began her legal studies at Rutgers Law School in the fall of 1973, she was married, a former teacher and a mother. She was focused on balancing her studies with caring for her young daughter and was not as involved in civil rights activism even as she was becoming more aware of racial inequality around her.

But on campus, the environment was changing. Six years earlier, racial tension in Newark had exploded into days of rioting and rebellion. In response, the law school created legal clinics to assist the city’s Black residents and formed a minority student program to increase the diversity of its student body.

“Discussions about race were everywhere at Newark and at Rutgers at that time,” said Raveson, who is now a professor at the law school. “I have to think that being at Rutgers and being in Newark must have had a profound effect on Liz.”

At the University of Houston Law Center, where she was hired as an assistant professor in 1978, she largely focused on trying to get tenure, said John Mixon, a retired University of Houston law professor and a colleague of Warren.

“Her growth at our law school was more in the direction of trying to find an academic theme to work with than it was in civil rights or anything of that sort,” he said.

Her academic portfolio broadened, however, as she began delving deeper into her academic research on consumer bankruptcy, colleagues said.

Dissatisfied with the conventional narrative — that people who went bankrupt were victims of their own poor economic choices — she set out to determine why people went bankrupt by analyzing data and visiting courthouses to uncover the individual stories behind the filings. What she found surprised her: Many families who were going bankrupt were middle class.

And she and two colleagues at the University of Texas, Jay L. Westbrook and Teresa A. Sullivan, made another discovery through their research that would come to shape her views on systemic inequality. “We found some real evidence that there were disparate impacts on people by ZIP code that implicated race,” Westbrook said.

Stephen Burbank, a colleague of Warren at the University of Pennsylvania law school who was involved in her hiring there in 1987, saw the effect of that work.

“I believe that finding out what was happening to people, including minorities, was very, very influential in the development of all sorts of her views and policy positions,” he said.

FILE — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a Democratic presidential candidate, at the conclusion of a campaign event in Charleston, S.C., Feb. 24, 2020. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) is second from right. Going from an all-white sorority member in college to among the most racially progressive white politicians on the national stage, Warren could help the Biden campaign understand where many voters are today. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times) RUTH FREMSON

FILE — Northwest Classen High School in Oklahoma City, where Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was a student, on June 12, 2019. Going from an all-white sorority member in college to among the most racially progressive white politicians on the national stage, Warren could help the Biden campaign understand where many voters are today. (Nick Oxford/The New York Times) NICK OXFORD

