FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — An elite search-and-rescue team from northern Virginia is looking for volunteer victims to help it with an upcoming training exercise.

Virginia Task Force 1, also known as the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team, is often called upon to respond to natural disasters around the world.

The task force on Tuesday posted a request for volunteers to help with a training exercise that will run April 23-26.

Volunteers will be expected to work shifts of at least six hours. The task force anticipates a particular need for people willing to work overnight shifts.

Victims will need to be able to crawl in and out of rubble piles and should expect to get dirty.