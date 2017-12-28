GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — A 40-year-old suburban Chicago woman has been given a two-year prison term for striking her estranged husband with an SUV after they’d been arguing in a parking lot.
The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that Micaela Salcedo, of Elgin, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the February incident. Charges of attempted murder and domestic battery were dropped.
Court filings indicate she and her husband were arguing about financial records before she struck him several times. At least once, he was thrown onto the SUV’s hood. He wasn’t seriously injured.
She attempted to flee when police arrived but ended up driving into the Fox River.
Salcedo could get time off for good behavior. She also receives credit for over 300 days already served in jail.