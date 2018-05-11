GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — A Kane County jury has convicted an Elgin man in a 2016 fatal shooting that involved a kidnapping and police chase.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports jurors Thursday found 29-year-old Alberto Sepeda guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Norbert Gutierrez. Sepeda also was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and home invasion. He faces a life term when he is sentenced in July.

According to testimony, Sepeda drove to a house where his girlfriend and infant daughter were staying and Gutierrez told him to leave. The two scuffled outside before Sepeda shot Gutierrez. Sepeda then went in the home and left with his girlfriend and baby at gunpoint. He led Elgin police on a chase before surrendering when his vehicle broke down.

Defense attorneys argued Sepeda was acting in self-defense.

