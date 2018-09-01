NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials say people should avoid Lake Lowell’s Lower Dam Recreation Area beach this weekend due to elevated bacteria levels.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says elevated levels of E. coli have been detected in the southwestern Idaho lake.
The bacteria is typically found in human and animal waste.
Ingesting contaminated water can cause illness.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Vietnamese, including offspring of U.S. troops, could be deported under tough Trump policy
- AP sources: Lawyer was told Russia had 'Trump over a barrel'
- John McCain's mother, now 106, a maverick in her own way
- Supermarket shopper shocked by surprise snake on cart
- Slithering surprise found under hood of SUV in Wisconsin