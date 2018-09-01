Share story

The Associated Press

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials say people should avoid Lake Lowell’s Lower Dam Recreation Area beach this weekend due to elevated bacteria levels.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says elevated levels of E. coli have been detected in the southwestern Idaho lake.

The bacteria is typically found in human and animal waste.

Ingesting contaminated water can cause illness.

