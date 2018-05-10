TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say a beloved 11-year-old male elephant died suddenly at the Tucson zoo due to a twisted gut.
Zoo officials say the elephant named Punga died Tuesday morning at the Reid Park Zoo from a double mesenteric root torsion, which can produce sudden symptoms that are typically fatal.
Zoo veterinarian Alexis Moreno says the animal care team responded immediately after Punga begin showing signs of discomfort.
Moreno says the team did what it could but recovery from this condition is nearly impossible.
Interim zoo administrator Sue Tygielski says elephants have deep family bonds, so the zoo’s other elephants were provided access to Punga’s body to mourn the loss.
The Zoo performed a necropsy to determine the exact cause of death.