HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama elementary school student was accidentally shot in the hand after bringing a gun to school.

The shooting happened Monday morning at Blossomwood Elementary School in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray told news outlets a “small student” brought the gun to school. Police said the student had been showing the gun to other students when it went off, shooting him in the hand. McMurray said the child was not “seriously harmed.”

McMurray said it appears to be an accidental shooting. He said there was “no intent to harm anyone.” He urged parents to keep their guns secured at home.

Lt. Michael Johnson said the student who was injured is the same student who brought the gun to school.

The school system did not release the children’s age.

This story has been corrected to reflect that police said the injured student is the one who brought the gun to school.