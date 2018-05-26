EXETER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire elementary school has won a statewide maple syrup competition.

Lincoln Street Elementary School in Exeter earned $2,000 in the Tucker Mountain Challenge.

Participants had to submit a quart of syrup in April, which went through a blind taste test. The top three samples were then judged at the New Hampshire Future Farmers of America May meeting.

The samples had to meet USDA standards for density and color. The color could range from Grade A Golden— delicate taste — to Grade A Very Dark — strong taste. The closer schools could get to golden, the higher they scored.

Last year, students used propane burners and turkey fryers to reduce the sap to syrup. This time, they were able to buy an evaporator and sugar shack.